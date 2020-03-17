UPDATE: Killeen PD investigating murder on Lake Road

KILLEEN, Texas – The man found with a gunshot wound in a Killeen parking lot has been pronounced dead and identified.

Killeen Police were dispatched to the 2900 block of Lake Road Monday evening in reference to a 911 call about shots fired.

When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive man in the parking lot of an apartment complex suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim, identified as 22-year-old Terrance Darnell Iles, was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke. He ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division’s Homicide Unit are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

This case is still under investigation.

Source: Killeen Police Department