UPDATE: Killeen police officer charged with sex assault of a child resigns

KILLEEN, Texas – UPDATE: Killeen Police Officer Miguel Velasco-Herrera submitted his resignation from the Killeen Police Department on Friday, July 16, in lieu of completing the Internal Affairs investigation.

Chief Charles Kimble stated, “Miguel Velasco-Herrera’s actions violated the trust and faith placed in him by the community and this department. These allegations against Mr. Velasco-Herrera do not represent the values and ethics of the Killeen Police Department. His conduct is inexcusable and will not be tolerated.”

Below is the previous text from this story:

A Killeen police officer has been arrested on charges of sexual assault of a child under the age of 17.

On July 5, Killeen police were notified of a possible sexual assault that had occurred early that morning involving a police officer.

The officer was immediately put on administrative leave and both criminal and internal investigations were begun.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division, Special Victims Unit, determined that there was sufficient evidence to support probable cause for criminal charges.

This case was reviewed on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, by the Bell County District Attorney’s Office and a complaint was returned charging Miguel Velasco-Herrera with Sexual Assault of a Child under 17.

On July 15, 2021, Velasco-Herrera turned himself in and was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson. He set his bond at $100,000.

Miguel Velasco-Herrera, a seven-year veteran, is currently on administrative leave with pay.