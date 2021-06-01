UPDATE: Killeen shooting victim dies from injuries

KILLEEN, Texas – UPDATE: The victim in this shooting succumbed from his injuries on Monday, May 31. Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson pronounced him dead at 3:02 p.m.

The victim did not have any identification on him, and his identity is pending results from the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.

During the investigation, a Person of Interest was apprehended with the assistance of a K-9 Officer for an unrelated warrant.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division are asking if anyone has any information or video from this incident, to contact the Police Department at (254) 501-8800.

This is the fifth criminal homicide of the year.

Below is the original text from this story:

A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Killeen.

Killeen Police officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of Dickens Drive Monday afternoon in reference to a shots fired disturbance. When officers arrived, they found a man on the side of the roadway suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was immediately transported to the Carl R. Darnall Medical Center in critical condition. Detectives with the department’s Criminal Investigation Division are currently on scene.

FOX44 will have more information as it becomes available.

Source: Killeen Police Department