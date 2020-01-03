UPDATE: Killeen shooting victim identified

KILLEEN, Texas – UPDATE: The victim of a Killeen shooting has succumbed to his injuries.

19-year-old Lou Busby, III succumbed to his injuries at Baylor Scott & White Hospital on Wednesday.

Killeen officers were dispatched to the 4100 block of Stan Schlueter Loop in reference to a crash. When officers arrived, they found 19-year-old Lou Busby, III suffering from a gunshot wound. He was immediately transported to Baylor Scott and White in critical condition.

The preliminary investigation revealed Busby was attending a party at a newly-constructed residence with several area high school students. Busby left the party in a vehicle towards Stan Schlueter, when shots were fired. Witnesses told officers an older white sedan was in the area where the crash was.

This case remains under investigation.

Source: Killeen Police Department

