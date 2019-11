KILLEEN, Texas – UPDATE: The young man whose body was found on Old FM-440 in Killeen has been identified.

19 year-old Jonathan Eliel Martinez-Cruz, of Killeen, was found in the parking lot of a townhouse complex at the 3900 block of Old FM-440. Residents found his body just before 10:00 p.m., Wednesday night. They called 911, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital just over an hour later.

