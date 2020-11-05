UPDATE: Man dead in Waco shooting

WACO, Texas – Multiple authorities are responding to the scene of a shooting in Waco.

The shooting occurred at the G’s Food Mart, located in the 1900 block of J.J. Flewellen Road, on Wednesday night. When officers arrived, they found a 33-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

The man died at the scene. His identity has not been released. Police say they are still in the very early stages of their investigation.

If you have any information about what led to this shooting, you are asked to contact the Waco Police Department at (254) 750-7500.

Source: Waco Police Department