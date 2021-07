BELTON, Texas – One person is dead after a shooting in Belton.

A 39-year-old man was shot and killed in the 1100 block of Shady Lane on Friday afternoon. The man was shot once in the torso following a dispute with another man.

The shooting suspect fled the scene in a vehicle, then later on foot. Police are still looking for him.

Source: City of Belton