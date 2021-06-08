UPDATE: Man dies in Killeen shooting

KILLEEN, Texas – UPDATE: A 38-year-old man is dead after being shot at a residence in the 300 block of S. 42nd Street.

Officers with the Killeen Police Department were dispatched Monday afternoon in reference to shots fired. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was immediately transported to the Carl R. Darnall Medical Center in critical condition.

The preliminary investigation revealed the victim and the suspect were in a domestic altercation, when the suspect brought out a handgun and fired at the man

The victim, identified as Anthony House, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead Tuesday afternoon by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke. He ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwest Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.

Through the investigation, one person was identified and detained at the scene. The suspect is awaiting formal charges from the Bell County District Attorney’s Office.

This makes the fifth criminal homicide in Killeen.

Below is the original text from this story:

Killeen Police say one person is in custody after a shooting early Monday afternoon sent a man to the hospital.

Officers received a call about a shooting in the 300 block of South 42nd street around 12:30 p.m. An ambulance took the man to Carl R. Darnall Medical Center, where he is now in critical condition.

Investigators aren’t releasing the name of the victim or the person in custody. They are also not discussing what lead up to the shooting.

Source: Killeen Police Department