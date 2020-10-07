UPDATE: Man fires gun at police officer before shooting himself

KILLEEN, Texas – The Killeen Police Department is currently investigating a call of shots fired in the area of Caprice Drive.

Officers were dispatched to the area of Westcliff Drive and Caprice Drive Tuesday night in reference to a man with a gun, and possibly in a mental health crisis. When one of the officers arrived on scene, he found the man – who shot towards the officer.

Officers attempted to talk with the man and get him to surrender, when he took his own life.

The investigation is still ongoing. The officer was not injured.

Source: Killeen Police Department