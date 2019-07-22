UPDATE: Man found dead in Waco apartment identified

WACO, Texas – The man found dead at a Waco apartment last weekend has been identified.

Waco Police officers responded to a shooting on July 20 at 1702 Dallas Circle, Apartment A.

28-year-old Terrance Carter, of Waco, was found dead at the scene. He suffered a gunshot wound to his head.

Police say there does not appear to be a threat to our community at this point of the investigation. Multiple witnesses have been interviewed, and this case is being treated as a questionable death.

Justice of the Peace James Lee responded to the scene and has ordered an autopsy.

Below is the original text from this story:

Waco police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place late Saturday night on Dallas Circle in the Trendwood Apartments.

Police say this started as a ‘shots fired’ call and was quickly upgraded to a ‘shooting’ call.

When the officers got to Apartment A, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the head.

Justice of the Peace James Lee pronounced the man dead at the scene of the shooting. Lee also ordered an autopsy. The victim’s name is not being released at this time.

If you know anything about this shooting, Waco Police would like to hear from you.