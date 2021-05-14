UPDATE: Man shot during warrant service in Killeen Thursday identified

KILLEEN, Texas – The man shot during an attempted serving of a federal arrest warrant in Killeen Thursday has been identified as 40-year-old Samuel Roberto Pleasant, Sr.

The Texas Rangers are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Killeen police spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez says it happened around 10:35 a.m., as agents with the United States Marshals Office tried to serve a federal arrest warrant in the 1900 block of Alamo Avenue.

Marshals were attempting to serve a federal felony warrant for felon in possession of a firearm probation violation.

“In the commission of the execution of that warrant, it is confirmed that shots were fired and one person is deceased,” DPS Sergeant Bryan Washko said.

Neighbors watched the scene from afar, but had no comment for the situation unfolding.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

Details of what transpired as the shots were fired had not been released as of Friday afternoon.

Source: Killeen Police Department