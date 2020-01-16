UPDATE: Man suspected of College Station car theft arrested

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – UPDATE: According to the College Station Police Department, the suspect has been found and was taken into custody at about 7:15 p.m.

33-year-old Scott Anthony Pettit, of Gause, Texas, is being charged with Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle. He was transported by patrol car to a local hospital for treatment due to his level of intoxication, which was from something other than alcohol. Addtional charges are likely.

This investigation is ongoing and additional details will be forthcoming, the department says.

Below is the original text from this story:

College Station Police officers are searching for a car theft suspect in the area of Brison Park.

Police say the suspect has dark skin, appears to be in his late 30s to early 40s, has a military-style haircut, and his left arm is a tattoo sleeve. They say the suspect was wearing a military green shirt, with no known weapons.

The suspect stole a vehicle at about 5:15 p.m. from Oney Hervey Drive, crashed into another vehicle near Holleman Drive and Eleanor Street, and was followed by the hit-and-run victim to the area of Brison Park – where he abandoned the stolen vehicle and fled on foot.

Police say to please use caution in the area, and to report any suspicious person to 911.

Source: College Station Police Department