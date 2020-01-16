FOX 44 News: 9:00pm

LIVE NOW /
Watch KWKT-TV FOX 44 News at 9:00 PM

UPDATE: Man suspected of College Station car theft arrested

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Scott Anthony Pettit. (Courtesy: Brazos County Jail)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – UPDATE: According to the College Station Police Department, the suspect has been found and was taken into custody at about 7:15 p.m.

33-year-old Scott Anthony Pettit, of Gause, Texas, is being charged with Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle. He was transported by patrol car to a local hospital for treatment due to his level of intoxication, which was from something other than alcohol. Addtional charges are likely.

This investigation is ongoing and additional details will be forthcoming, the department says.

Below is the original text from this story:

College Station Police officers are searching for a car theft suspect in the area of Brison Park.

Police say the suspect has dark skin, appears to be in his late 30s to early 40s, has a military-style haircut, and his left arm is a tattoo sleeve. They say the suspect was wearing a military green shirt, with no known weapons.

The suspect stole a vehicle at about 5:15 p.m. from Oney Hervey Drive, crashed into another vehicle near Holleman Drive and Eleanor Street, and was followed by the hit-and-run victim to the area of Brison Park – where he abandoned the stolen vehicle and fled on foot.

Police say to please use caution in the area, and to report any suspicious person to 911.

Source: College Station Police Department

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending now

Enter to Win our Contests

More Contests
KWKT FOX 44

Stay Connected

Outmatched Quiz

Upcoming Events