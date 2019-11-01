UPDATE: Man suspected of Mulford Street murder arrested

KILLEEN, Texas – UPDATE: The Killeen Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division Homicide Unit has identified the suspect involved in the murder of 36 year-old Simeon Onesimus Shaw.

A warrant for murder was obtained, and 19 year-old Andre Lovell Stewart was found and arrested on Friday, November 1 with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force.

Stewart was transported to the Killeen City Jail and is awaiting arraignment.

Source: Killeen Police Department

