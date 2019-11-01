UPDATE: Man suspected of Mulford Street murder arrested

KILLEEN, Texas – UPDATE: The Killeen Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division Homicide Unit has identified the suspect involved in the murder of 36 year-old Simeon Onesimus Shaw.

A warrant for murder was obtained, and 19 year-old Andre Lovell Stewart was found and arrested on Friday, November 1 with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force.

Stewart was transported to the Killeen City Jail and is awaiting arraignment.

For more information, you can view our previous story here.

Source: Killeen Police Department