UPDATE: Manor Middle School evacuated due to verbal threat of violence

KILLEEN, Texas – UPDATE: – Killeen Independent School District Police, Killeen Police, and campus administration have aggressively investigated and report the threat was unfounded.

It is now safe for parents to come to the campus to pick up students.

Below is the original text from this story:

Manor Middle School students and staff have been evacuated from the campus due to a verbal threat of violence made Wednesday afternoon.

Killeen ISD Police immediately responded, and alerted Killeen Police. At this time, all students and staff members are safe.

Police are still investigating the threat, and have not allowed anyone to return to the building. The district is continuing to work with law enforcement as they investigate the threat of violence.

Parents are urged to not come to the campus to pick up students.

Source: Killeen Independent School District