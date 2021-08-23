UPDATE: Mexia ISD Athletic Director / Head Football Coach Brady Bond resigns

MEXIA, Texas – The Mexia ISD Athletic Director/Head Football Coach, Brady Bond, voluntarily submitted his resignation last Friday.

In a related matter, the Mexia Police Department opened an inquiry into the facts and circumstances regarding an incident related to the resignation. Mexia Police Chief Brian Bell appointed an investigator to conduct the inquiry.

In reference to the ongoing inquiry into the facts and circumstances related to Bond’s resignation, the Mexia Police Department has not received any report of involvement of any juvenile or any member of the Mexia ISD student body. No one has been detained or arrested as a result.

As the inquiry is ongoing, no further details are available.

Source: City of Mexia