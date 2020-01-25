UPDATE: Mexia PD makes arrest in case of improper educator / student relationship

MEXIA, Texas – UPDATE: The Mexia Police Department, assisted by the Texas Rangers, the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office and the Groesbeck Police Department, executed an arrest warrant for Conrad Flusche at a residence in Limestone County on Friday evening.

Flusche was taken into custody without further incident, and is charged with Improper Relationship Between Educator / Student.

Flusche is currently employed by the Mart Independent School District and is believed to be in an administrative leave status. The Mexia Police Department is currently the lead law enforcement agency for this on-going investigation.

Below is the original text from this story:

The Mexia Police Department informed the Mexia Independent School District on Thursday about an alleged incident involving a current Mexia High School student and a former employee of the Mexia Independent School District.

Mexia PD Chief Brian Bell has opened an investigation into the alleged incident. The city has been informed the former employee of the Mexia Independent School District is employed by another school district and has been placed on leave from their current position at that district.

Chief Bell is working closely with the Mexia Independent School District.

Source: City of Mexia