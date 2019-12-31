FOX 44 News: 5:30pm

UPDATE: Michael Dean was unarmed when shot by Temple PD officer

TEMPLE, Texas – A recently-released peace officer involved injuries or death report shows 28-year-old Michael Dean was unarmed when he was killed by a police officer.

Dean was shot by an officer with the Temple Police Department on December 2. It happened at SE H. K. Dodgen Loop and Little River Road.

The shooting is now under investigation by the Texas Rangers, with assistance from the Temple Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division and the Bell County District Attorney’s Office.

You can view the report below.

michael-dean-incident-reportDownload

For more information, you can view our original story here.

Sources: Texas Attorney General’s Office, Temple Police Department

