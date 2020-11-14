UPDATE: Missing child found

WACO, Texas – UPDATE: T’Andre Tolbert has been found and is safe. He was found due to social media shares on Facebook.

Below is the original text from this story:

The Waco Police Department needs your help in locating a missing child.

Four-year-old T’Andre Tolbert is around three feet tall and and weighs around 35 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red shirt with “Nike” written across the front in big grey lettering, and he had on grey and dark blue sweat pants with black shoes.

According to family, he is also known to carry a smart tablet with him.

Tolbert was last seen at Glenn Oaks, and may have been with a man with an orange shirt and slim build.

Tolbert also has a scar on his chin. If you know where he is or see him, you are urged to call 9-1-1 immediately.

Source: Waco Police Department