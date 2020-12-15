UPDATE: Missing child found

WACO, Texas – UPDATE: According to the Waco Police Department, Mariah has been found by officers and is safe.

Below is the original text from this story:

The Waco Police Department needs your help to find a missing child.

14-year-old Mariah Mata is listed as a runaway currently, but parents are worried that she is in danger. Maria is from Houston, but was visiting family in Waco. She is 5’4”, weighs 115 pounds, with dark brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen at a home in the the 1300 block of Chattanooga, in Waco.

If you have any information on Mariah’s whereabouts, you can contact the Waco Police Department at (254) 750-7500.

Source: Waco Police Department