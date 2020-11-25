UPDATE: Missing College Station juveniles found

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – UPDATE: The College Station Police Department reports both boys have been found and are unharmed.

Below is the original text from this story:

College Station Police officers are currently looking for two missing juveniles.

14-year-old Keith was last seen wearing a long-sleeved grey shirt with green sweatpants. 12-year-old Riddick was last seen wearing a maroon shirt and unknown colored shorts.

The boys were last seen in the Castlegate subdivision at about 10:20 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

If you know of these boys’ whereabouts, you can call the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600.

Source: College Station Police Department