UPDATE: Missing College Station teen found

Esperanza Arianna Parra. (Courtesy: College Station PD)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – UPDATE: 13-yr-old Esperanza Arianna Parra has been returned home and is no longer listed as missing, according to the College Station Police Department.

Below is the original text from this story:

The College Station Police Department is searching for a missing teen.

13-yr-old Esperanza Arianna Parra was last seen on April 21 at 9:00 p.m. in south College Station. She is 5’6″ and weighs 130 pounds.

Parra was wearing a black midriff top and shorts, with shoulder-length black hair and a notch shaved in her right eyebrow, with a left nostril piercing.

If you know of Parra’s whereabouts, you can call (979) 764-3600.

Source: College Station Police Department

