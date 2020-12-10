UPDATE: Missing Copperas Cove woman found

COPPERAS COVE, Texas – UPDATE: Francis English has been found, according to the Copperas Cove Police Department.

Below is the original text from this story:

The Copperas Cove Police Department is searching for a missing woman.

66-year-old Francis English is reported to have a medical condition. She is approximately 5’2″ and was last seen wearing a white sweater and black pants. She was carrying a white trash bag and a black purse.

She walked away from her residence off of Courtney Lane at approximately 12:00 p.m.

If you see Francis, you can contact CCPD at 254-547-8222.

Source: Copperas Cove Police Department