UPDATE: Missing elderly man found

WACO, Texas – UPDATE: The Waco Police Department reports Fransisco has been found.

Below is the original text from this story:

The Waco Police Department needs your help in finding a missing elderly man.

74-year-old Fransisco “Pancho” Elpidio-Cantu wondered away from his grandson’s address of 3521 Speight Avenue.

According to Fransisco’s family, he is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and has only been staying with his grandson for the past month. He was last seen around 9:30 a.m. at the address on Speight Avenue and is believed to have attempted to walk to a store for cigarettes.

His family says he is used to walking all the time, but now he may be in an unfamiliar area. He was last seen wearing a plaid long-sleeved shirt, blue jean pants, and black shoes. He has a distinctive mole under his right eye and has a “stiff” walk.

If you know of Fransisco’s whereabouts, you can contact the Waco Police Department at (254) 750-7500.

Source: Waco Police Department