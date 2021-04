Have you seen this man?

TEMPLE, Texas – UPDATE: Johnston has been safely found, according to the Temple Police Department.

The Temple Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 78-year-old male who suffers from Dementia.

Don Johnston was last seen on April 11, 2021.

He is believed to be driving a dark gray 2004 Dodge Dakota crew cab with TX License Plate number LRF-7643.

Anyone with information is asked to call TPD at (254) 298-5500.