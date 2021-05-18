UPDATE: Missing elderly man found

WACO, Texas – UPDATE: The Waco Police Department reports Lawrence Wayne Marsh has been found.

Below is the original text from this story:

Waco Police officers need your help to search for a missing elderly man.

76-year-old Lawrence Wayne Marsh has silver hair and blue eyes. He was last seen Tuesday afternoon leaving the Walmart at 600 Hewitt Drive wearing a dark blue polo shirt, black jeans, and black shoes. He may be wearing glasses, as well.

If you see him, you can call Waco Police at (254)750-7500 or call 9-1-1.

Source: Waco Police Department