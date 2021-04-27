UPDATE: Missing elderly man found and safe

WACO, Texas – UPDATE: The Waco Police Department reports Merardo has been found and is safe.

Below is the original text from this story:

The Waco Police Department needs your help to find a missing elderly man.

According to the family of 83-year old Merardo Salazar, he is in the late stages of dementia, and they say he could be headed back to his old apartment in Kate Ross. He is wearing a blue and white button-down shirt, blue jeans, a beige jacket, a camo hat and black sketchers.

Merardo cannot see well, does not speak English well, frequently visits convenient stores and likes to sit in parks. He is 5’7” and weighs 175 pounds. He is also bald with grey hair on the side, brown eyes, and has a thin grey mustache. He was last seen walking eastbound on in the 3200 block of Trice Avenue.

If you know of Merardo’s whereabouts, you are urged to call 9-1-1 immediately.

Source: Waco Police Department