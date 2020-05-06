UPDATE: Missing elderly woman found

WACO, Texas – UPDATE: Mrs. Cozort has been found and safe. She showed back up to her home, according to the Waco Police Department.

Below is the original text from this story:

The Waco Police Department needs your help in finding a missing elderly woman.

Norma Cozort was last seen around 2:00 p.m. at Greg May Honda. She left there driving a Grey 2015 Ford Fusion with the Texas license plate 2FPWT.

She lives in Waco, on N 34th Street. If you see her, you can contact the Waco Police Department by calling 9-1-1 or (254)750-7500.

Source: Waco Police Department