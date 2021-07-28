UPDATE: Missing Fort Hood teen found

Fort Hood, TX- UPDATE: Fort Hood tells FOX 44 Flores has been found.

They say the teenager was found at his mother’s home in the Houston area.

Below is the original text from this story:

Authorities are searching for a missing Fort Hood teen.

17 year old Alexander Flores was last seen leaving his residence at 1:30 pm on July 27th. He is a Hispanic male, approximately 5’9″ inches tall , brown eyes and brown hair, weighing approximately 120 lbs. he was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, blue jeans , glasses and black shoes.

Investigators say that Flores may have left of his own accord from his home on post.