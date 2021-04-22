UPDATE: Missing girl found

HEWITT, Texas – UPDATE: The Hewitt Police Department reports Meia has been found and is safe.
Below is the original text from this story:
The Hewitt Police Department needs your help to find a missing juvenile.
13-year-old Meia Ivette Garza is 4’10”, weighs 130 pounds, and was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, dark blue jeans, and black and white Nike shoes.
Meia was last seen leaving Midway Middle School, and is believed to be a runaway. If you know of Meia’s whereabouts, you can call 254-666-6272.
Source: Hewitt Police Department