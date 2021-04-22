UPDATE: Missing girl found

HEWITT, Texas – UPDATE: The Hewitt Police Department reports Meia has been found and is safe.

Below is the original text from this story:

The Hewitt Police Department needs your help to find a missing juvenile.

13-year-old Meia Ivette Garza is 4’10”, weighs 130 pounds, and was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, dark blue jeans, and black and white Nike shoes.



(Courtesy: Hewitt PD)

Meia was last seen leaving Midway Middle School, and is believed to be a runaway. If you know of Meia’s whereabouts, you can call 254-666-6272.

Source: Hewitt Police Department