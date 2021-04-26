UPDATE: Missing juvenile found

WACO, Texas – UPDATE: The Waco Police Department reports Cameron has been found and is safe. Officers took her back to her family.

The Waco Police Department needs your help to find a missing juvenile.

The department said on social media Monday night that 11-year old Cameron Rosales did not home from school, and was last seen leaving Carver Middle School around 4:25 p.m.





Cameron was last seen wearing a black hoodie and light blue jeans, and was walking towards Faulkner Lane after school was let out.

If you know of Cameron’s whereabouts, you can contact Waco PD at (254) 750-7500.

Source: Waco Police Department