UPDATE: Missing Killeen woman found

KILLEEN, Texas – UPDATE: The Killeen Police Department reports Lorene has been found. She is safe and with her family.

Killeen Police need your help in finding a missing woman with health concerns.

Family members of 65-year old Lorene Smith reported to officers that they last saw her on Friday afternoon. Lorene left her residence in the 800 block of East Jasper Road walking in an unknown direction.





Lorene is dark complexion with a shoulder length black wig. She is 5’2” tall, and weighs approximately 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and gray sweatshirt, a black hat with white stars around it, zebra-striped Hello Kitty pajama pants, large earrings and sunglasses.

Officers are asking anyone who sees Lorene or knows of her whereabouts to contact the Killeen Police Department at 254-501-8830.

Source: Killeen Police Department