UPDATE: Missing man found

John Ray Magers. (Courtesy: Waco PD)

WACO, Texas – UPDATE: According to the Waco Police Department, Magers has been found by family and is no longer missing.

Below is the original text from this story:

The Waco Police Department needs your help in finding a missing man.

54-year-old John Ray Magers is 5’5”, and about 175 pounds. He may also go by “Johnny”.

Magers was last seen in the area of N 30th Street and Herring Avenue in Waco.

If you see him or know if his whereabouts, you can contact the Waco Police Department at (254) 750-7500.

Source: Waco Police Department

