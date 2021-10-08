UPDATE: Missing Mills County teen safe, but whereabouts remain unknown

GOLDTHWAITE, Texas – UPDATE: The Mills County Sheriff’s Office posted on social media Friday afternoon that Cutter Baird has made contact with several people and says he is okay.

Cuitter’s whereabouts are still unknown, but the Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating.

There is still a cash reward offered for any information Cutter’s whereabouts. If you have any information, you can contact the Mills County Sheriff’s Office at (325) 648-2245.

(Courtesy: Mills County Sheriff’s Office)

Below is the original text from this story:

The Mills County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to find a missing teen.

16-year-old Cutter Anderson Baird, of Goldthwaite, was last seen by family on September 26. He was walking away from his residence, located on Mills County Road 232.

Cutter was wearing a black shirt, khaki shorts, ball cap and a grey backpack. Cutter is also believed to have his American Flag Hoodie with him, and may be wearing it. Cutter has brown hair/blue eyes, is 5’11, and weighs 130 pounds. There is a substantial cash reward for information leading to Cutter’s whereabouts.

If anyone has any information, you can contact the Mills County Sheriff’s Office at (325) 648-2245.

Source: Mills County Sheriff’s Office