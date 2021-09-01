LIVE NOW /
UPDATE: Missing person found

Kenneth Langlose. (Courtesy: Bryan PD)

BRYAN, Texas – UPDATE: According to the Bryan Police Department, Kenneth Langlois has been found in Hearne, Texas. He is unharmed and okay.

Below is the original text from this story:

The Bryan Police Department needs your help to find a missing person.

82-year-old Kenneth Langlose was last seen Wednesday afternoon near St. Joseph Hospital. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and jeans. Langlose has Alzheimer’s.

Langlose was last seen driving a greenish-colored 2006 Lexus car bearing Texas Disabled License Plate # 5CFHR. If you see him, you can call the Bryan Police Department at 979-361-3888.

Source: Bryan Police Department

