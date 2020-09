TEMPLE, Texas – UPDATE: Young has been found and is safe, according to the Temple Police Department.

Below is the original text from this story:

The Temple Police Department is searching for a man who has been reported missing.

76-year-old Dennis Young was last seen Friday morning in the 3700 block of East Drive. He is believed to have left on his black bicycle. Young suffers from dementia.

Anyone with any information should call Temple PD at 254-298-5500.

Source: Temple Police Department