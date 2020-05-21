UPDATE: Missing Temple child found

TEMPLE, Texas – UPDATE: According to the Temple Police Department, Raphael has been found and is safe with his family.

Below is the original text from this story:

The Temple Police Department is currently searching for six-year-old Raphael Dimayuga.

He was last seen near the Carriage House Drive area wearing a green shirt, no shoes and green camo pants.

The child has been missing since 5:00 p.m. Thursday. Temple Police received the call at about 5:59 p.m. Officers and K-9 units are currently searching the area.

If anyone has any information, you can contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500. Information can also be sent to Bell County Crime Stoppers at bellcountycrimestoppers.com, through the P3tips App, or by calling 254-526-TIPS (8477).

Source: Temple Police Department