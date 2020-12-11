UPDATE: Missing Waco child found

WACO, Texas – UPDATE: Kieran has been found, according to the Waco Police Department.

They say he walked to his grandfather’s house about 20 blocks away.

Below is the original text from this story:

The Waco Police Department is currently seeking a missing child.

Eight-year-old Kieran Pittman was last seen walking out of his house Thursday evening in the 3500 block of Homan Avenue. Officers at the house say he has two silver front teeth and was wearing a a blue short-sleeved shirt and grey pants.

If you find him or know where he is, you can call Waco Police at (254) 750-7500.

Source: Waco Police Department