UPDATE: Missing Waco juvenile found

WACO, Texas – UPDATE: The Waco Police Department reports Jarvis has returned home and is safe.

Below is the original text from this story:

The Waco Police Department is actively searching for a missing juvenile.

14-year-old Jarvis Howard, Jr. was last seen at about 4:00 p.m. Friday this afternoon, when he walked out of his apartment at the Villages Apartment Complex to take the trash out. After taking the trash out, Jarvis didn’t return.

Officers said he was last seen wearing a grey hoodie with a black shirt underneath, dark-colored jeans, and blue slides.

If you know of Jarvis’s whereabouts, you are urged to contact Waco PD at (254) 750-7500.

Source: Waco Police Department