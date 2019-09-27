UPDATE: Missing woman found safe

CLIFTON, Texas – UPDATE: The Clifton Police Department reports Joy Williamson has been found, and is now with her family.

Below is the original text from this story:

The Clifton Police Department needs your help to find a missing woman.

Joy Williamson is a Clifton woman who left her residence at approximately 8:30 a.m. en route to Scott and White Temple for a doctor’s appointment. She has not been seen or heard from since.

Williamson was driving a 2012 black Honda accord with a Texas license plate saying BDV-3155.

If you see this vehicle or know of Williamson’s location, please contact the Clifton Police Department at (254) 675-6620.

Source: Clifton Police Department