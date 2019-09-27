UPDATE: Missing woman found safe

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLIFTON, Texas – UPDATE: The Clifton Police Department reports Joy Williamson has been found, and is now with her family.

Below is the original text from this story:

The Clifton Police Department needs your help to find a missing woman.

Joy Williamson is a Clifton woman who left her residence at approximately 8:30 a.m. en route to Scott and White Temple for a doctor’s appointment. She has not been seen or heard from since.

Williamson was driving a 2012 black Honda accord with a Texas license plate saying BDV-3155.

If you see this vehicle or know of Williamson’s location, please contact the Clifton Police Department at (254) 675-6620.

Source: Clifton Police Department

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Enter to Win our Contests

More Contests
KWKT FOX 44

Stay Connected