WACO, Texas – One week ago, FOX44 News asked for your help to find the Mission Waco food truck that was stolen.

It was announced on social media Wednesday that the truck was found near a landfill in Houston.



(Courtesy: Mission Waco)

Mission Waco says it was found gutted, but they say they are still thankful to have found the truck and will rebuild from here.

Source: Mission Waco