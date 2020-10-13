LIVE NOW /
UPDATE: More youth development coaches at McLennan County State Juvenile Correctional Facility test positive for COVID-19

MART, Texas – Two youth development coaches at the McLennan County State Juvenile Correctional Facility have tested positive for COVID-19.

The first case was confirmed on Saturday, and the second case was confirmed Sunday.

Since the start of the pandemic, 195 staff members at the agency’s secure facilities statewide have tested positive for COVID-19, with 37 cases at the McLennan County State Juvenile Correctional Facility.

Since the start of the pandemic, 225 youth at the agency’s secure facilities statewide have tested positive for COVID-19, with 63 cases at the McLennan County State Juvenile Correctional Facility.

For more information about the agency’s response to COVID-19, you can visit the TJJD website or contact Brian Sweany at brian.sweany@tjjd.texas.gov or 512-490-7028.

