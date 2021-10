WACO, Texas – Multiple injuries have been reported in a shooting at Fuzzy’s Taco Shop in Waco.

Waco Police tells FOX 44 there was an altercation outside of Fuzzy’s Monday night involving multiple individuals. During this altercation, one individual fired a handgun.

Several of these individuals were injured in this incident, but these injuries are reported to be non-life threatening.

Police say there is no threat to the public. This investigation is ongoing.

Source: Waco Police Department