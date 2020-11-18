UPDATE: Murder suspect arrested in Killeen fatal shooting

KILLEEN, Texas – A 16-year old suspect is in custody for the death of 18-year-old Damien Xavier Rocha-Torres last September.

Through the investigation, detectives with the Killeen Police Department’s Homicide Unit identified a male juvenile suspect in this case. It was determined the suspect did then and there recklessly cause the death of Rocha-Torres by shooting him with a deadly weapon and concealing physical evidence, namely the firearm, with intent to impair its availability as evidence in any subsequent investigation.

The case was screened by the Bell County Attorney’s Office’s Juvenile Division, and a Directive to Apprehend was issued for Manslaughter.

The juvenile suspect was taken into custody on Tuesday afternoon, and is currently in the Bell County Juvenile Detention Center.

Below is the original text from this story:

Killeen Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the 2500 block of Camp Cooper Drive.

Officers say 18-year-old Damien Xavier Rocha-Torres died after someone shot him around 1:40 a.m. Friday.

Detectives say the teenager was in a room with a group of people when his family hears a loud noise. They ran into the room and found Rocha-Torres with a gunshot wound. The people who had been with him had jumped out of a window.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about this deadly shooting to call Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. You may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.