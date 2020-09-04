UPDATE: New dates announced for Central Texas Food Bank distributions in Waco

CENTRAL TEXAS – UPDATE: The Central Texas Food Bank has announced a new day for the Waco distribution after the event on Thursday was rained out.

Two days have been added for Waco-area residents in need of food assistance:

Saturday, September 12th at 3314 Franklin Avenue and Tuesday, September 15th at the Waco TSTC campus.

The Central Texas Food Bank is asking residents to only go to one of these distribution events.

At these special drive-thru food distributions, attendees will receive an assortment of food items totaling between 44 pounds and 76 pounds, depending on available supplies. Before coming to these events, people are urged to make appropriate space in trunks or hatches.

Anyone interested in volunteering should visit the Food Bank’s website, centraltexasfoodbank.org, and click on “Volunteer” to sign up.

In addition to these special distributions, Central Texans in need can also access food through the Food Bank’s network of partner pantries and mobile food pantry distributions throughout Central Texas.

For the latest information on getting help, go to centraltexasfoodbank.org and click on “Find Food Now”. Once you find the distribution site nearest you, you can call them to confirm their hours of operation since things are changing rapidly. You can also call 2-1-1 for the latest information.

The Food Bank stands ready to help all Central Texans affected by the pandemic, but it has seen demand for services skyrocket recently, severely straining its resources. You can also submit monetary donations at centraltexasfoodbank.org.

Source: Central Texas Food Bank