UPDATE: New information in child murder case

New information has surfaced in a case of child murder out of Milam County.

FOX44 received a phone call Monday afternoon from Thomas Bond – the uncle of Patricia Ann “Annie” Rader. He says the grandfather was in a relationship with accused murderer Shawn “Shayla” Boniello – not the father. The grandfather also had temporary custody of Patricia Ann.

Bond says there were no prior beatings of Patricia Anne.

March 5th is the date set for the pre-trial hearing. The district attorney will possibly request a trial date.

Bond also mentioned the Facebook page “Justice for Annie – Patricia Ann Rader” which was created to raise awareness of the situation.

This comes after 20th District Judge John W. Youngblood recently raised the bond for Shawn Vincent Boniello, now known as Shayla Angelina Boniello, to $3 million. According to court documents, Boniello gave a statement about beating 20-month-old Patricia Ann Rader to death. For more information, you can view this story here.