UPDATE: Nine new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 150 total

WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has received nine new cases of COVID-19. The total number of cases is 150 – which includes 122 recovered, four deaths and 24 active cases.

Five cases are hospitalized – three are in critical condition. Two of the five cases are McLennan County residents.

168 people are being actively monitored, which includes positive cases and their close contacts.

Out of the new cases, one case is in the 0-19 age range. Two cases are in the 30-39 age range. Three cases are in the 40-49 age range. Three more cases are in the 50-59 age range.

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, ICU bed availability and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com or www.mclennancountycovid.com.

Source: City of Waco