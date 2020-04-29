UPDATE: Nine new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Bell County, 174 total

BELL COUNTY, Texas – The Bell County Health District is reporting seven new cases of COVID-19, with a total of 174 confirmed cases.

The district says 73 people have recovered from the virus, while there have been three deaths from the virus.

The majority of the people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Bell County are over the age of 40.

Killeen: 77

Temple: 45

Belton: 19

Bell County: 18

Harker Heights: 15

For a further breakdown of Bell County cases, you can view the website’s full dashboard HERE.

Source: Bell County Health District