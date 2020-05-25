UPDATE: No new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 107 total

WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has received no new cases of COVID-19. The total number of cases is 107 – which includes 92 recovered, four deaths and 11 active cases.

No cases are hospitalized. 43 people are being actively monitored, which includes positive cases and their close contacts.

National Guard Testing Site Results

268 tested

266 negative tests

1 pending test

1 positive*

*This was a retest for a previous positive case. The case was already being monitored.

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, ICU bed availability and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com or www.mclennancountycovid.com.

Source: City of Waco