UPDATE: No new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 62 total

WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has received no new cases of COVID-19. The total number of cases is 62. 

Seven cases are hospitalized, with four cases in critical condition. 29 cases have recovered, and 85 people are being actively monitored.  This number includes positive cases and their close contacts.

There has been one death in McLennan County.

DATES RECEIVEDNUMBER OF POSITIVE CASES
March 17th – 21st16
March 22nd– 28th20
March 29th – April 4th15
April 5th2
April 6th7
April 7th2
April 8th0

McLennan County Hospital Bed Count

  • 521 total licensed hospitals beds
  • 66 total ventilators; 12 are in use
  • 54 available ICU beds; 40 beds are in use

For general questions on COVID-19, the helpline is available Monday – Friday from 8am – 5pm to answer general questions. The number is 254-750-1890. The www.covidwaco.com site is available for more information.

Source: City of Waco

