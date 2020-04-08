UPDATE: No new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 62 total

WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has received no new cases of COVID-19. The total number of cases is 62.

Seven cases are hospitalized, with four cases in critical condition. 29 cases have recovered, and 85 people are being actively monitored. This number includes positive cases and their close contacts.

There has been one death in McLennan County.

DATES RECEIVED NUMBER OF POSITIVE CASES March 17th – 21st 16 March 22nd– 28th 20 March 29th – April 4th 15 April 5th 2 April 6th 7 April 7th 2 April 8th 0

McLennan County Hospital Bed Count

521 total licensed hospitals beds

66 total ventilators; 12 are in use

54 available ICU beds; 40 beds are in use

For general questions on COVID-19, the helpline is available Monday – Friday from 8am – 5pm to answer general questions. The number is 254-750-1890. The www.covidwaco.com site is available for more information.

Source: City of Waco