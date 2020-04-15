UPDATE: No new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 74 total, 1 new death

WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has received no new cases of COVID-19. The total number of cases is 74.

Three cases are hospitalized, and two of these cases are in critical condition.

52 cases have recovered, while 82 people are being actively monitored. This number includes positive cases and their close contacts.

There have been four deaths in McLennan County.

For additional expanded information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, ICU bed availability and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com or www.mclennancountycovid.com.

Source: City of Waco